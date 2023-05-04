Edmonton police search for three people in NWT cocaine investigation

Police in Edmonton say they are trying to trace three people wanted in connection with alleged cocaine trafficking in the Northwest Territories.

In a news release on Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service – or EPS – said warrants had been requested for the three after an investigation launched last year.

Three vehicles, a hotel room and a home in southwest Edmonton were searched, EPS said, with almost $220,000 and 11 firearms seized. Each vehicle had hidden compartments, police added, with “evidence of drug trafficking” found – albeit no actual drugs.

EPS said it is searching for 34-year-old Lance Adam Burke Larocque and 32-year-old Maya Anna Cardenas McGregor, alongside Yellowknife resident Reilly Michael John Ross, 25.

The police service said Larocque and McGregor are both charged with 11 offences, among them the illegal possession of restricted firearms and possession of weapons obtained by crime. Larocque then separately faces 23 other charges, EPS added.

Ross is wanted for possession of stolen property, EPS said.

Officers say drugs and cash were being moved between Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

At an Edmonton news conference, EPS Staff Sgt David Paton was reported by Global News to have said two of the firearms were listed as stolen and five were of US origin.

“One of the stolen handguns is capable of both semi-automatic and fully automatic fire,” Paton was quoted as saying. “High-capacity magazines were seized … and also it needs to be mentioned most of these firearms were found in a loaded condition.”

Cst Erik Tolley, identified by EPS as a firearms expert, described the weapons seized as “high-end” firearms according to Global.

“These aren’t the some of the garbage firearms that we find on the street that are held together with tape,” Tolley was quoted as saying.

EPS asked anyone who knows where the three suspects are to call 780-423-4567 or leave a tip anonymously.