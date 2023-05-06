Crews make ‘significant progress’ tackling wildfire outside Fort Smith

The NWT has doubled the number of crews tackling a wildfire west of Fort Smith and said on Saturday “significant progress” was being made.

The fire, near the Bell Rock subdivision, was first reported on Friday and is believed by the territorial government to have been caused by “an escaped burn pile.”

By early Saturday afternoon, the fire had grown from 22 to 28.5 hectares but was said by the territory to no longer be expanding in size.

“Significant progress has been made towards containing the fire,” the NWT’s Department of Environment and Climate Change said in a statement.

The number of crews working on the fire has doubled from two to four. Those crews are “around 70-percent through completing perimeters around the fire,” the department said, and are using intentional burns around the edge to limit the fire’s potential growth.

“Milder weather is leading to less active fire behaviour than yesterday, which is assisting efforts,” the Saturday afternoon statement continued.

ECC said the highway to and from Fort Smith remains open, with no damage reported to any buildings or infrastructure. The town is not considered to be in any danger.