Amnesty day 2023 is set for May 20 at Yellowknife’s dump

Residential tipping fees will be waived at the Yellowknife dump on Saturday, May 20, the city says.

The waste facility’s hours will also be extended that day. Normally the dump opens at 11am but, on amnesty day, the dump will be open from 9am until 4pm.

The residential tipping fee of $16.50 is the only fee that will be waived. Other fees, for things like tires, propane tanks, and large appliances, will still apply.

The City of Yellowknife has also scheduled its large item pick-up week to run from May 15 to May 19. During that time, large items left at the curbside – the likes of beds, couches, furniture, bicycles, and barbecues without propane tanks – will be collected for free alongside garbage.

Residents who want their large items collected need to email or drop off a request form to the city by May 12 at noon.

Some items won’t be picked up, like hazardous waste items, recyclables, and items subject to regular tipping fees like appliances and tires.