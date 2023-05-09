When your phone goes wild on Wednesday morning, this is why

The Northwest Territories’ alert system will be tested at 9:55am MT on Wednesday this week, May 10, according to the territorial government.

If you live in the territory, that means you’re likely to get an alert at that time on your phone, on cable TV, or playing across the radio station you’re listening to.

The alert system is designed for use when emergencies happen that threaten public safety, and is part of a broader national network.

“Not all residents will receive the test alert on their wireless devices,” the territory stated in a Tuesday advisory about Wednesday’s test.

“This may occur for a variety of reasons, including device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage, device software, and settings.”

If you want to make sure you receive the test alert, checking to see if your phone has the latest software update might help.