Yellowknife’s Wiley Road closes till late June for repair work

Yellowknife’s Wiley Road, an Old Town road looping past the Wildcat Café along Back Bay, will be closed from Wednesday for major repair work.

As the city’s summer construction season begins, a crew from ACE Enterprises will carry out work that City Hall says includes “full replacement of all paved surfaces as well as curb and sidewalk.”

The city gives late June as its estimate for the work to be completed.

The road closure means traffic heading from Old Town toward downtown Yellowknife will be diverted along Ingraham Drive, the lane that passes over the hill beside Pilots’ Monument before re-emerging next to Bullocks Bistro.

Ingraham Drive will be a one-way route for the duration of the work.

The city’s summer construction plan then calls for Franklin Avenue to receive the same major repair work between the Bullocks Bistro intersection and Bretzlaff Drive. That work is expected to begin in mid-June and run until early August.

Other projects on the summer 2023 plan include work on 50 Street between Franklin Avenue and 51 Avenue, running alongside the south face of Centre Square Mall; work on Hordal Road; and major repairs to a significant chunk of Kam Lake Road and the adjoining Deh Cho Boulevard.