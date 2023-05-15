Consultation over new YK fieldhouse turf set for later this year

A project to acquire a new playing surface for Yellowknife’s fieldhouse will now kick off later this year, according to the city’s latest work plan.

A schedule for dozens of projects over the year ahead will be examined by city councillors at a lunchtime meeting on Monday. Resurfacing the fieldhouse floors is on the list.

The project was first announced late last year as part of the city’s 2023 budget deliberations. The fieldhouse playing surface has long been the subject of complaints from user groups, many of whom feel the current materials make them more susceptible to injury.

Initially, a consultation with groups like soccer, rugby and ultimate players had been expected to begin in early 2023.

The work plan to be presented on Monday now states that consultation will start in the back half of this year, with turf replacement likely to take place in 2024.

In December last year, municipal director of community services Grant White said $295,000 had been set aside to resurface each field.

White told councillors the money budgeted should be enough for “a mid-grade field” that will “either be a carpet or a multi-use floor.” The city is looking to purchase a tiled product, he said, so it’s easier to replace individual portions – rather than the entire surface – if areas become worn or damaged.