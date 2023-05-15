Fire crews work through night, Hay River plans 10am Monday update

The Town of Hay River says fire crews worked through the night “monitoring and responding to” a wildfire that forced an evacuation order late on Sunday.

The exact status of the fire – and of homes and infrastructure in Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation – was not clear first thing on Monday morning.

In a short Facebook post, the town said a meeting was planned at 9:30am and a public update will be issued at 10am.

“It is unsafe for residents to return at this time,” the town stated.

The fire grew from nothing to more than 65 hectares in size over the course of Sunday. East winds pushed the fire toward the First Nation and Hay River, ultimately driving it to jump the river late in the evening, triggering a full evacuation order for Hay River at 11pm.

Hundreds of evacuees have headed north to Yellowknife, with others seeking refuge in South Slave and Dehcho communities.

Yellowknife has opened its multiplex as a shelter for evacuees with nowhere else to go.

While there is no immediate update on the fire, the NWT government said overnight it was “highly likely that the fire has breached the community of the Kátł’odeeche First Nation with damage to structures.”

The extent of any such damage is not yet clear.

More follows.