RCMP renew call for information about Frank Gruben

Fort Smith RCMP are asking the public to share any information they may have about Frank Gruben.

The 30-year-old was last seen in Fort Smith on May 6. He was reported missing on May 8. Volunteer search parties are currently looking for Gruben around Fort Smith.

RCMP say they have received few tips about his whereabouts. According to the press release, they are currently following up on leads and are conducting neighbourhood inquiries into his whereabouts.

“We are hoping to gather information about Frank Gruben and what he was doing in the days leading up to his disappearance,” Staff Sergeant Kurtis Pillipow was quoted as saying in the release. “Any information that people can provide about his friends and personal network both in and outside of the community of Fort Smith, would be helpful.”

In the initial RCMP release from May 8, Gruben is described as an Inuit man who is roughly 6 ft 1 in tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has information about Gruben is asked to contact the Fort Smith RCMP at (867) 872-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.