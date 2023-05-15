Man allegedly tried to avoid police by fleeing down Highway 3

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences after police say he tried to escape from Yellowknife RCMP down Highway 3.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said the man had nearly hit two police cars in the process. He was ultimately found along the highway, police said, after trying to hide the car.

The situation appears to have swiftly escalated. Police stated they had initially tried to stop the man for a suspected traffic safety offence on Friday afternoon last week.

The man, who was alone in the vehicle, refused to stop for police and sped away, RCMP stated.

Police said the vehicle was spotted leaving Yellowknife toward Behchokǫ̀. When police tried again to stop the vehicle, the man “began driving erratically, swerving into two separate police vehicles,” RCMP reported.

Police said they were able to avoid colliding with the man, who continued to flee down Highway 3.

Officers say they found the vehicle by a cabin near kilometre 321 of the highway, where police say the man had attempted to hide the vehicle.

RCMP say they closed off a section of the highway while officers and a police dog unit searched for the man, who was said to have been found without further incident.

Police said the man, whose identity was not made public, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing from police, and operating a motor vehicle when prohibited. He is also said by RCMP to face two charges of assaulting a police officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 30 in Yellowknife.

Police are asking anyone with information about Friday’s incident to contact them at 867-669-1111 or via Crime Stoppers.