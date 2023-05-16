Hay River, KFN enter second night of battle with wildfire

Most residents are waiting from afar for updates as firefighters begin a second night of battling to protect Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation homes from a wildfire.

What happens overnight from Monday into Tuesday may depend on the wind. Just before 6pm, the First Nation said on Facebook that the wind direction was shifting.

The NWT government’s wildfire agency said it hoped Monday evening’s forecast northwest wind would push the fire away from the communities, but said any strong wind “may still increase fire size and tax firefighting efforts.”

Fire crews have had to fall back multiple times because of the sheer volume of smoke emitted by the fire, but air tankers and helicopters were back fighting the fire from the air as of late Monday afternoon. Work to protect buildings was expected to continue into the evening.

An image posted by the Kátł’odeeche First Nation shows a wildfire near the community on the evening of May 15, 2023.

“High winds and direction changes have impacted the fire and made it unsafe for residents to return to Hay River,” the Town of Hay River said at 4:30pm on Monday.

“The air quality remains very poor and visibility is dangerously low. The road into the town is being blocked.”

Hay River’s health centre closed on Monday, meaning any residents who remain have no access to healthcare. While thousands of residents have headed for Yellowknife’s evacuation centre or other communities, a small number of people are known to have stayed behind.

“The risks are just so high with the changing wind conditions,” said town senior administrator Glenn Smith as buses tried to pick up anyone remaining.

“The situation can change very quickly and it’s not safe.”

Anyone still in need of transportation is urged to contact the town. RCMP are “actively monitoring” the community in the absence of most residents, the town stated.

Mayor Kandis Jameson said she understood the firefighting strategy in Hay River would be to keep the riverbank as damp as possible, a tactic that seeks to prevent the fire fully leaping across the river and taking hold on the town’s side.

The full extent of damage so far is not known. A cloudy day in the South Slave meant acquiring clear satellite footage of the scene was difficult.

The NWT government estimates around 15 of the First Nation’s buildings have been affected by the fire to at least some degree. Throughout Monday, reports suggested that the First Nation was suffering significantly greater damage than the neighbouring town.

In other wildfire-related developments on Monday, Highway 2 was declared closed at the intersection with Highway 5 to Fort Smith and Fort Resolution. Traffic cannot pass farther north toward Hay River.

The NWT’s health authority said it was working with Hay River’s health authority to help patients who required evacuation after the town health centre’s doors closed at noon.

Scheduled court dates in Hay River this week have been rescheduled for June, while all inmates at Hay River’s jail have been transferred to Yellowknife.