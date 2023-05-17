Access to 9-1-1 in the Northwest Territories is restored

RCMP in the Northwest Territories say the ability to dial 9-1-1 has now been restored.

The NWT government previously said residents might have trouble dialling 9-1-1 to reach emergency services across the territory.

The disruption was reported in a brief message shared at midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday on the territory’s website.

“There is an incident that has caused a disruption to 9-1-1 service,” the message stated, providing no further detail.

Shortly before noon, RCMP said 9-1-1 had returned.