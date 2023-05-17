GNWT says access to 9-1-1 is disrupted across the territory

The NWT government says residents may have trouble dialling 9-1-1 to reach emergency services across the territory.

The disruption was reported in a brief message shared at midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday on the territory’s website – which has returned, after being down for most of Tuesday.

“There is an incident that has caused a disruption to 9-1-1 service,” the message states, providing no further detail.

The NWT government stated: “People are asked to use an alternative means of contacting emergency services. If you can’t reach local emergency services, please go directly to the RCMP detachment or health centre.

“You can also reach the RCMP and health centre on their direct lines for your community.”

Direct lines in most NWT communities involve your local prefix plus 1111 for RCMP or 2222 for fire. Health centre numbers can be found here.