Fort McPherson, facing flood, braces for rain and warmer weather

Fort McPherson residents are told to expect rain on Thursday and an increase in temperature that could bring more water toward the community unless Peel River ice jams break.

The hamlet has been in a state of emergency since Tuesday afternoon. Some low-lying homes on the community’s edge and the ferry camp south of Fort McPherson have experienced flooding.

Among the main concerns is access to the community’s trucked water supply, which comes from a lake north of Fort McPherson. Part of the road used by water trucks is under threat.

The hamlet has asked residents to conserve water, promising a delivery on Wednesday but warning that restrictions may apply after that point.

In videos posted to the hamlet’s Facebook page early on Wednesday, water could be seen streaming across the road to the airport. The road to the hamlet’s water supply and solid waste site appeared to be wearing away in places as water from the Peel rushed over it.

Fort McPherson was not on the NWT government’s list of nine communities considered to be at risk of flooding this year, despite data showing higher-than-average snowpack and water levels on the Peel. Much of the community is on somewhat elevated ground, but not all homes in the area have the benefit of that elevation.

Almost all data that could help understand how the situation on the Peel is evolving is no longer available because ice has damaged or destroyed local river gauges.

In a Tuesday afternoon update – distributed on Wednesday morning after a GNWT digital systems failure for much of the past day – hydrologists said conditions could yet worsen.

“Subsequent water level rises on the Peel River will be dependent on how Peel and Mackenzie River ice packs into the Delta and where backwater is routed,” that update stated.

Temperatures were expected to rise from Wednesday onward and rain is forecast for Thursday. “This will bring additional snowmelt water from higher elevations down to the river and could continue to raise water levels if the ice jams prevent drainage into the Delta,” the update added.