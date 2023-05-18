Fort Providence RCMP seize cocaine, oxycodone in car stop

Police in Fort Providence say they have seized 30 grams of cocaine and oxycodone pills from a car pulled over in the community on Tuesday.

In a Thursday news release, RCMP said they had also found “17 grams of cannabis product” and approximately $7,200 in cash in the same vehicle.

Oxycodone is a potent opioid used as a painkiller that share similarities with morphine.

According to RCMP, officers initially stopped the car for a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“Their observations and interactions with the vehicle’s occupants led them to believe there [were] illicit drugs in the vehicle. The occupants were arrested and the vehicle was searched,” RCMP stated.

“The vehicle involved in this incident has been seized pending further investigation.”

Three people have been arrested. Police said anticipated charges include drug trafficking and possessing the proceeds of crime.