What happens to Hay River and KFN mail during the wildfire?

Canada Post has issued a “red delivery service alert” for Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation due to the wildfire threatening the communities.

On Wednesday, Canada Post said on Twitter: “There are no deliveries in the Hay River region as weather conditions from wildfires have made it unsafe.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

Canada Post maintains a closures and interruptions webpage that sets out what happens to mail when something gets in the way of regular delivery.

As of noon on Thursday there was no information specific to Hay River on that page, but information for northern Alberta shows how Canada Post is handling similar circumstances in those communities.

For example, mail destined for Fox Lake – like Hay River and KFN, under an evacuation order – is being made available for pickup in Fort Vermilion. Mail for Chateh and Rainbow Lake is being made available in High Level.

In Hay River’s case, where mail should be rerouted might be a complex question.

Hundreds of evacuees are in Yellowknife but others have found shelter in Enterprise, Fort Providence and other communities, making it hard to select a community that all evacuees could readily access without a day-long drive.

Canada Post said specific advice for Hay River and KFN residents would appear on its closures and interruptions page “when more information is available.”