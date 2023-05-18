Hay River RCMP and KFN appeal for help finding missing man

Hay River RCMP and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation have appealed for help finding 44-year-old Kelly Daniel Minoza, a resident of the First Nation.

In a missing persons bulletin on Thursday, RCMP in the NWT said Minoza was last seen on a red ATV in Hay River at around 4pm on Sunday, May 14.

Police described him as 5 ft 9 with a medium build, last seen wearing coloured track pants and a grey hoodie.

On its Facebook page, the First Nation said a ground search had taken place but there had been no sign of him. According to the First Nation, he had not registered as an evacuee.

“We are very concerned for his well-being,” the First Nation stated.

RCMP asked anyone with any information about Minoza’s whereabouts to call the Hay River detachment at 867-874-1111 or leave a message online.