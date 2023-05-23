Kátł’odeeche First Nation says missing man is found safe

The Kátł’odeeche First Nation says a 44-year-old man reported missing in the wake of the community’s evacuation has been found and is safe.

Kelly Minoza was declared missing on Thursday last week following the First Nation’s evacuation, four days earlier, as a wildfire east of the community grew.

RCMP and the First Nation issued an appeal for the public’s help to find him, stating he had been last seen in Hay River at around 4pm on Sunday, May 14.

In the early hours of Tuesday this week, the First Nation said members of its emergency crew had found Minoza. “We are taking care of him and will bring him to family members,” the First Nation posted to Facebook.

Minoza’s name and identifying information will be removed from this article after 24 hours as those details are no longer a matter of public interest.