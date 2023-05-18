Norman Wells warns residents over young bear in community

The Town of Norman Wells says a one-year-old bear cub was spotted near the south end of the community on Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the town said the bear was observed between the end of DOT Lake and Mackenzie Drive, the road that runs from the southern edge of Norman Wells through its downtown.

Residents are urged not to approach the bear and the contact the NWT government’s wildlife line at 867-587-2422 if they see it.

The NWT government issued a warning at the start of the week that bears are now emerging from hibernation into the territory’s extraordinarily warm spring.

A list of bear safety measures residents can take and numbers to call is on the GNWT’s website.