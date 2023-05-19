Desirée Dawson, Shred Kelly in Folk’s final 2023 lineup reveal

Desirée Dawson and Shred Kelly have joined Broken Social Scene and Serena Ryder among acts confirmed for Folk on the Rocks 2023.

The Yellowknife music festival issued its third and final reveal of artists for this summer’s event in a Mornings at the Cabin live appearance on Friday. The festival runs from July 14-16.

Dawson was described by Folk organizers as a “CBC radio favourite” and baritone ukulele specialist. Folk-rock band Shred Kelly returns to the festival after an initial appearance in 2015.

Headliners Broken Social Scene were confirmed in April alongside former Weaves frontwoman Jasmyn Burke, now appearing as solo project Jasmyn, and Saskatchewan songwriter Megan Nash.

Serena Ryder and Lemon Bucket Orkestra were each confirmed as returning acts in March. Ryder played Folk in 2006 and Lemon Bucket Orkestra wowed the festival in 2016.

The lineup was rounded out on Friday by OMBIIGIZI, Balaklava Blues, Mama’s Broke, Tea Fannie, MOOCH, The Garrys, Karima Essa and Hard.Times with Lady Phyl.

Northern acts confirmed on Friday include Flora and the Fireweeds, Sunaïra, Quantum Haze, Bush League DJs, Jenna Blanchard, Peekaboo Kazoo, Taiga Yoga, Aurora Fiddle Society and the Northern Mosaic Network.

“Folk On The Rocks 2023 will be bigger and better than ever,” organizers declared.

Tickets are available from the Folk on the Rocks website.

Cabin Radio will again broadcast full, live coverage of Folk on the Rocks 2023 with 30 hours of live music from three stages across the weekend. Meanwhile, the Cabin Stage will host some of the festival’s most exciting acts in an intimate lakeside environment.