WestJet flights back on as pilots reach deal with airline

WestJet has reached a last-minute deal-in-principle with the union representing its pilots, averting a strike and lockout that had been set to begin on Friday.

Some flights were cancelled on Thursday in anticipation of job action, including that day’s services between Yellowknife and Calgary. But Friday’s flights appear to be going ahead as scheduled.

WestJet flights between Yellowknife, Calgary and Edmonton on Friday all appeared to be on time and operating as usual according to both the airline’s online status checker and Yellowknife Airport’s arrival and departure board.

Pilots at WestJet and Swoop had been expected to begin job action at 1am, but the Air Line Pilots Association said late on Thursday a tentative agreement had been reached.

Issues at stake included job security, scheduling and pay. WestJet boss Alexis von Hoensbroech said in a statement that the new deal will address all three.