Buses head to collect Hay River holdouts, ‘critical to evacuate’

Residents who haven’t left Hay River yet are being told to get on buses being sent to the town on Friday, with the municipality urging them it is now “critical” to leave.

More than a hundred people are fighting a wildfire near Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, but the impression over the past day has been of a losing battle against the elements.

Late on Thursday, the NWT government said the fire had jumped multiple fire breaks and there was “rising risk” to the town.

At 10:45am on Friday, the Town of Hay River said: “It is critical that those remaining in Hay River evacuate.”

Most of the 4,000 or so Hay River and First Nation residents left the area on Sunday as evacuation orders were issued.

The town said buses will leave Hay River at noon and 2pm on Friday to get remaining residents out of harm’s way.

Those buses will shuttle people from Hay River to Enterprise, then “arrangements will be made to move people from there to Yellowknife,” the town stated.

Call 1-833-699-0188 for more information about transportation.

There was no immediate update on Friday morning regarding the wildfire’s progress overnight.

Satellite data showed hot spots early on Friday near the Hay River, on the bank opposite the town’s central core. More information is expected from the NWT’s wildfire agency shortly.