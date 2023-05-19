Hay River-KFN fire: 60 km/h gusts to create ‘extreme’ Friday

Winds gusting to 60 km/h are expected to provide some of the most ferocious conditions yet for crews tackling the Hay River-KFN fire on Friday.

The wildfire has now burned almost 3,000 hectares. The NWT’s wildfire agency believes Friday’s strong north wind could push the fire to Highway 5, five km south of its overnight position, by the day’s end.

The Town of Hay River has called for anyone remaining in the community to leave. Buses at noon and 2pm were due to collect any holdouts and get them to safety.

Department of Environment and Climate Change spokesperson Mike Westwick said crews were in for “an extremely difficult day, after we were already in a very tough situation.”

The department had said on Thursday that Hay River itself faced a “rising risk” after flames broke through two fire breaks. By Friday morning, air tankers and helicopters had achieved some success in reinforcing those breaks, but the forecast wind is expected to be a big factor.

“Fire behaviour is expected to be extremely dangerous due to those winds, with extreme flare-ups,” said Westwick.

The wind is also likely to develop crown fires – fires in the tops of trees – which are expected to produce large plumes of black smoke into the afternoon and evening.

Westwick said crews were still working hard to protect structures and try to keep the fire from the highway, but he said conditions on Friday might mean the effectiveness of the work done is limited.

Extra personnel from the south are due to arrive on Saturday, bringing with them “big water systems that can more quickly protect structures,” Westwick said.

In the meantime, anyone in the vicinity of the Highway 5 turnoff toward the Kátł’odeeche First Nation should be on alert, he said.

Highway 5 is the only road connecting the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Resolution to the wider highway network. Each of those communities is hundreds of kilometres from the fire, but they face extreme fire danger of their own as weather in the NWT remains extraordinarily warm and dry.

The Town of Fort Smith has urged residents to take care over the long weekend, though the community has stopped short of introducing a fire ban, instead opting for a set of restrictions on fires.