Hay River-KFN fire: Signs of hope as Highway 5 remains open

Surprise showers and lower winds made Friday afternoon’s battle against the Hay River-KFN wildfire slightly easier than anticipated, the NWT government says.

However, that small victory – “very slight, unexpected rain and lower consistent winds than expected” – was accompanied by a warning that there are “more tough days ahead.”

And the NWT’s wildfire agency believes Friday evening could be trickier as the fire reaches “the peak burning period” with overcast weather clearing.

There remains no new damage to Hay River or the Kátł’odeeche First Nation. The fire also did not reach Highway 5, south of the First Nation, though that could still happen later.

The NWT’s Department of Infrastructure said on Twitter: “Highway 5 remains open but smokey conditions are anticipated to increase on this highway today. Travellers should be prepared for delays or sudden road closures.”

Anyone near the Highway 5 turn-off for the First Nation should “stay on alert,” the territory stated.

Highway 5 is the only road connecting the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Resolution to the wider highway network.

Each of those communities is hundreds of kilometres from the fire, but they face extreme fire danger of their own as weather in the NWT remains extraordinarily warm and dry.

The Town of Fort Smith implemented a fire ban on Friday afternoon.

Wildfire crews started the day fearing that gusts of up to 60 km/h could provide some of the most ferocious conditions yet for workers tackling the fire, sparking crown fires in the tops of trees that produce thick, black smoke.

Those gusts did not quite materialize but, while the rain was a bonus, there remains little relief in the forecast ahead, which is almost uniformly sunny and warm for the next week.

Given the conditions and the outlook, the Town of Hay River earlier called for anyone remaining in the community to leave on two buses provided to get them to safety.

The wildfire has now burned almost 3,000 hectares. The focus of crews’ work remains protecting structures and trying to keep the fire from the highway.

Extra personnel from the south are due to arrive on Saturday, bringing with them “big water systems that can more quickly protect structures,” Department of Environment and Climate Change spokesperson Mike Westwick said.