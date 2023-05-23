Hay River holding evacuee public meeting at 4pm Tuesday

The Town of Hay River will live-stream a virtual public meeting for wildfire evacuees on its YouTube channel at 4pm on Tuesday.

The town said the meeting would involve an NWT government update for Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation residents on the current status of the wildfire near their communities and plans to fight it.

Earlier in the week, the town said work to devise a return plan was ongoing, taking into account the likelihood that the fire might continue to burn in some form for weeks to come.

Head to the town’s YouTube channel to watch Tuesday’s meeting.

The town said attempts will be made to broadcast the meeting at both the Yellowknife multiplex evacuee centre and also in Enterprise, where a number of evacuees have been staying for the past week.

Efforts to fight the Hay River-KFN fire continued throughout the long weekend with no significant shifts reported. The fire remains some distance from Highway 5, around five kilometres to the south, despite concern that conditions late last week and into the weekend might drive it closer to the road.

In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, the Department of Environment and Climate Change said nearly 14 km of fire breaks had been built through the forest in an attempt to control the fire’s development. Roads have been widened to make it harder for the fire to leap across.

The department remained wary that the forest to the fire’s southeast could still allow the fire a path to Highway 5, and across the river, in a worst-case scenario.

“Until lines are built, strengthened, and held across the southern part of the fire, there will continue to be risk to the communities,” the department stated. “We’re putting our all into reaching that point as soon as possible to help people get home and feel safe again.”