Hay River re-entry schedule expected this week

The Town of Hay River hopes to publish a timeline for re-entry to the community later this week, officials said in a video address on Tuesday evening.

In a pre-recorded message that took the place of a live stream abandoned because of technical difficulties, senior administrator Glenn Smith said officials were meeting “multiple times a day” to assess conditions.

“The schedule is to be determined,” Smith said of the plan to bring residents home, “but we’re hoping, within the planning schedule, that we’ll have that released this week.”

Most of the town’s 3,500 or so residents have been away from their homes since an evacuation order was issued on May 14 in response to a nearby wildfire.

At 10 days and counting, this year’s evacuation is lasting significantly longer than an evacuation of two to three days required when the town flooded last year.

The strain of the current evacuation is showing, with residents’ demands for a clear timeline and financial support growing by the day – and frustration only rising when the town’s planned virtual public meeting was derailed by technical problems within 15 minutes of starting on Tuesday afternoon.

In the pre-recorded video uploaded to replace that meeting, Smith said the schedule to reopen the town to residents “will be determined through ongoing meetings with the Department of Environment and Climate Change and our community Emergency Management Committee.”

“Officials are meeting multiple times a day to discuss those conditions, and the risks, and the potential for executing the schedule for the re-entry plan,” he said.

The wildfire that triggered the town’s evacuation continues to burn east of the neighbouring Kátł’odeeche First Nation, which bore the brunt of its severity in the initial days following the evacuation order. While more than a dozen buildings on the First Nation’s reserve were hit by the fire, the Town of Hay River has so far not reported any damage.

The fire has now burned through more than 3,000 hectares and has been spreading to the east in recent days, away from the communities. The NWT’s wildfire agency says work continues to establish thorough defences between the fire and the communities in case conditions change, and that work is not yet sufficiently advanced to allow residents to return home.

An important milestone is bringing the fire from its current out-of-control status to a point where it is being held – which means the fire is being kept within a predetermined area.

Smith said achieving being-held status was a “key condition prior to re-entry.”

“We’re doing our best to get this fire to a position of being held, and I hope I can bring you that good news in the next couple of days,” said Westly Steed, the NWT government’s incident commander for its response to the fire.

Steed said crews had “done very well” to remove fuels between the fire’s west side and the First Nation “to make sure that the community is safe.”

“We’ve had a couple of good days. We’ve been fortunate that we haven’t seen a lot of growth on this fire in the last couple of days. But there’s still work to do,” he added. Overnight rain in Hay River from Tuesday into Wednesday will have helped fire crews, but that rain was forecast to dry up again on Wednesday with highs of 27C and dry conditions expected to return later this week.

Setting out his assessment of conditions for residents to return, Steed said: “If we can’t do our job, or if we are unable to work at this job safely, then it means it’s not ready to have people in it.

“We’ve got work to do, still, and we need to be able to continue working. When we see that it’s safe for our firefighters, then we know it’s safe for the community of Hay River.”

Smith said the town is working to firesmart “higher-risk public areas,” meaning the removal of some fuels that could help a fire take hold, while the landfill is also receiving additional protection in a bid to avoid another long-lasting and damaging landfill fire.

Hay River is likely to remain on evacuation alert for some time after residents do return, Smith said, meaning people stay “prepared to evacuate on short notice” if the fire flares up.

Meanwhile, Canada Post told Cabin Radio residents can pick up letters from Yellowknife’s main post office while the town remains under an evacuation order.

Parcels can’t be picked up, but letters are available at the 4902 50 Ave post office from 9am till 5:30pm, Monday to Friday.