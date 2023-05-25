Premier, with Covid, has request to join MLAs by video denied

NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane missed Thursday’s proceedings in the legislature after contracting Covid-19 and having a request to join by video denied, her staff said.

Cochrane said she had tested positive for the disease and was following the territory’s ongoing advice to remain at home and limit contact with other people in those circumstances.

During the height of the pandemic, the NWT legislature amended its rules to allow MLAs to join by video link in specific sets of circumstances.

Asked if the premier had requested to join by video, senior cabinet communications advisor Nicole Bonnell said Cochrane had done so but “her request was denied.”

The reason for the request’s rejection was not immediately clear. The Speaker of the House, Mackenzie Delta MLA Frederick Blake Jr, has been approached for comment through the Legislative Assembly.

Under the assembly’s relatively new rules on virtual participation, MLAs can ask to join a sitting via video link if there is a state of emergency where they are located, if an order of the chief public health officer prevents their travel, or at “any other time where the speaker is satisfied that the member’s safety, or health, or the safety and health of their spouse, dependent or other members would be at risk if they were required to travel to participate.”

The rules add: “When making a decision, the speaker shall consider the circumstances of the member, and whether or not the member is unable to participate because of their own actions, or the actions of others.”

In the legislature, which reconvened on Thursday for a brief week-long sitting, deputy premier Diane Archie said Cochrane would miss two of the sitting’s seven days – Thursday and Friday – as a result.

“I recognize that my self-isolation comes at a time of great uncertainty in the territory due to forest fires and flooding,” Cochrane said in a written statement that did not address the rejection of her request.

“I want to reassure residents that cabinet meets daily on these matters, and I will continue to chair these meetings virtually,” Cochrane wrote.

“Deputy premier Diane Archie will remain in the House during my absence, and I am hopeful that I will be able to attend session next week.”