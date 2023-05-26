Longshadow 2023 brings three concerts to Yellowknife

The 2023 Longshadow music festival will celebrate “music that is wild, weird, and wonderful” in Yellowknife from June 15-17.

Founded by composer and performer Carmen Braden, the festival – first staged in 2019 – features a violin-cello duo, an “indoor picnic concert” and the Ragged Ass Swing Band in its 2023 lineup.

Thursday, June 15 sees Robert Uchida and Rachel Hoekman return to the Sundog Trading Post to play an all-ages event. Entry is $45, which includes a buffet of appetizers.

On Friday, June 16, the Legislative Assembly hosts the indoor picnic concert (bring your own picnic) from 4:30pm. Entry to this event is free. Uchida and Hoekman will be joined by saxophone and keyboard jazz-funk duo Rob Wilkinson and Mike Auty, plus Shea Alain’s electric guitar and looping pedals.

The festival concludes on Saturday, June 17 with the Ragged Ass Swing Band’s second-ever live performance, beginning at the Top Knight at 7:30pm.

Tickets and more information are available on the festival’s website.