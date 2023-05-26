Inuvik moves to appoint new town manager

The Town of Inuvik is appointing a new senior administrative officer to replace Grant Hood, who will retire this summer.

At a meeting this week, councillors gave two readings to a bylaw that appoints Michael Trabysh as Hood’s successor managing the town.

According to that bylaw, Trabysh will take over from July 19. He was offered the job at the start of May.

Hood, who has been at the town since 2010, stated his intention to retire earlier this year.

Trabysh, who was at the meeting as councillors began the process of confirming his appointment, has experience as a finance director at municipalities such as Bonnyville and Wetaskiwin.