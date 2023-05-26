Yellowknife drops fire ban, for the time being

The City of Yellowknife has ended its ban on open-air fires within the municipal boundary, but says the ban could return at any time if conditions worsen.

In a short news release on Friday, the city said the ban – introduced on May 19 – had ended “effective immediately.” A sign outside the city’s fire hall had also declared the ban over earlier in the week.

Daily highs have dipped to below 20C in Yellowknife in recent days, with occasional rain showers. More rain is currently forecast on Saturday and Monday.

However, with May already extraordinarily warm by Yellowknife’s standards, more hot weather is expected and conditions remain unusually dry.

“The fire ban may be reinstated at any time if conditions necessitate a ban,” the city stated.