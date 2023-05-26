NWT Association of Communities postpones Hay River AGM

The NWT Association of Communities says its annual general meeting, scheduled for Hay River in two weeks’ time, will be postponed until February or March 2024.

The association said the postponement was “an extremely difficult decision to make” but was a necessity while a wildfire alert remains in effect for the Hay River-KFN fire, which is still burning.

Hay River and the neighbouring Kátł’odeeche First Nation were evacuated over the fire on May 14. Hay River residents began returning on Thursday but the First Nation, which was more seriously damaged by the fire, has yet to issue a timeline for its residents to come home.

This is the second year in a row that the association’s plans to host its annual meeting in Hay River have been thwarted. Last year’s flood led to the cancellation of the first attempt.

The association did, however, suggest that the meeting in early 2024 would be held in Hay River.

“We are deeply sorry and saddened that we will not get to see all of you in a few weeks,” the NWT Association of Communities stated in an update about its AGM plans.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Kátł’odeeche and Hay River, and we thank those who are working hard to fight the fires and support the evacuees.”