Canadian North to fly evacuees’ pets home in cabin

Canadian North says its flights between Yellowknife and Hay River will take pets in the cabin free of charge as a means of getting evacuees and their animals home.

Hay River’s airport reopened on Friday after an evacuation order had the effect of closing the community from May 14 onward. The neighbouring Kátł’odeeche First Nation remains off-limits.

Air Tindi has offered free flights home for evacuees. Canadian North said its tickets would cost $99 plus tax between now and June 1, but evacuees could fly home with pets in the cabin at no extra cost.

“As many residents evacuated their homes with their pets without a kennel and kennels are in short

supply, passengers will be permitted to travel with their pet in the cabin free of charge,” Canadian North stated in a Friday press release.

“This service will be based on space available and will be supported at the airport.”

Whether the airline had accounted for Hay River’s evacuee pig in making that offer was not immediately clear. The offer, which did not specify the forms of pet that are accepted, also raises the prospect of snakes on a plane.

Canadian North said it was also donating $5,000 to the United Way NWT fund for evacuees.

To book a discounted Yellowknife-Hay River flight, use the code YHY23 on Canadian North’s website.