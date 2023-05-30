Wekweètì woman passes away in Airport Road incident

A young woman has died after being injured “exiting a moving vehicle” on Wekweètì’s Airport Road early on Saturday morning, police say.

In a news release published late on Monday, Behchokǫ̀ RCMP – the detachment responsible for Wekweètì – said the 22-year-old is believed to have been injured in the incident at approximately 2am.

Police said she was brought to the community’s health centre but “died suddenly several hours later.”

The woman has not been publicly identified.

RCMP said investigators have completed an initial investigation in Wekweètì and have left the community, while an autopsy is being completed by the NWT coroner’s office.

Police asked anyone with information about what happened to contact the Behchokǫ̀ detachment at 867-392-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.