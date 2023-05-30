Where will you hit construction on NWT highways this summer?

The NWT government has published a list of highway construction work set to take place throughout the summer of 2023.

Introducing its list on Tuesday, the territory said it had earmarked $62.8 million for highway, bridge and culvert planning, design, and construction, covering more than 195 kilometres of highway.

Here’s a highway-by-highway guide.

Note that not all of the work listed below is due for completion this summer.

Highway 1

km 222-234, west of the Highway 3 intersection – rehabilitation work including embankment widening and drainage improvement.

Prohibition Creek Access Road, south of Norman Wells – first phase of construction continues.

km 681, south of Wrigley – bridge-culvert replacement.

Highway 2

Chipseal overlay along the entire highway from Hay River to Highway 1.

Highway 3

km 240-332, between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife – surface repairs in certain areas.

km 24, Deh Cho Bridge – cleaning and catwalk replacement.

Highway 4

km 55-59, just before Reid Lake – repair and rehabilitation work like repairing dips, embankment widening and culvert replacement.

km 0-59, from Yellowknife to Reid Lake – chipseal overlay.

Dettah access road – chipseal overlay.

Highway 5

km 211-266, from Little Buffalo River to Fort Smith – chipseal overlay of sections adding up to 45 km.

Highway 7

km 20-34, between Fort Liard and the BC border – rehabilitation work including embankment widening, aggregate production, right-of-way clearing, ditching, culvert replacement, sub-base, base and chipseal.

Liard access road – resurfacing and chipseal.

km 177, 187 – bridge-culvert replacements.

Highway 8

km 242-245, south of Inuvik – reconstruction.

Highway 10