Where will you hit construction on NWT highways this summer?
The NWT government has published a list of highway construction work set to take place throughout the summer of 2023.
Introducing its list on Tuesday, the territory said it had earmarked $62.8 million for highway, bridge and culvert planning, design, and construction, covering more than 195 kilometres of highway.
Here’s a highway-by-highway guide.
Note that not all of the work listed below is due for completion this summer.
Highway 1
- km 222-234, west of the Highway 3 intersection – rehabilitation work including embankment widening and drainage improvement.
- Prohibition Creek Access Road, south of Norman Wells – first phase of construction continues.
- km 681, south of Wrigley – bridge-culvert replacement.
Highway 2
- Chipseal overlay along the entire highway from Hay River to Highway 1.
Highway 3
- km 240-332, between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife – surface repairs in certain areas.
- km 24, Deh Cho Bridge – cleaning and catwalk replacement.
Highway 4
- km 55-59, just before Reid Lake – repair and rehabilitation work like repairing dips, embankment widening and culvert replacement.
- km 0-59, from Yellowknife to Reid Lake – chipseal overlay.
- Dettah access road – chipseal overlay.
Highway 5
- km 211-266, from Little Buffalo River to Fort Smith – chipseal overlay of sections adding up to 45 km.
Highway 7
- km 20-34, between Fort Liard and the BC border – rehabilitation work including embankment widening, aggregate production, right-of-way clearing, ditching, culvert replacement, sub-base, base and chipseal.
- Liard access road – resurfacing and chipseal.
- km 177, 187 – bridge-culvert replacements.
Highway 8
- km 242-245, south of Inuvik – reconstruction.
Highway 10
- km 27-29, 30-32 and 69-72 – washboard and soft shoulder rehabilitation and raising of low-profile sections.