Evacuation alert for Fort Chipewyan over nearby wildfire

Residents of Fort Chipewyan are told “be ready to leave on short notice” as a wildfire grows north of the community.

An evacuation alert was issued on Tuesday morning. “This is not an order to evacuate, it is a warning to be ready and prepared to leave,” the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo stated in an advisory.

A local state of emergency has been jointly declared by the municipality alongside the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and Mikisew Cree First Nation.

“If you are in this area, you must prepare to leave within 15 minutes’ notice and report to either Big Dock or Archie Simpson Arena for evacuation assistance,” the advisory stated.

“The community is not being evacuated at this time, but vulnerable people are being relocated.”

The fire in question, MWF-025, was estimated to have burned around 3,000 hectares of land as of Sunday.

MWF-025’s southern flank, which advanced significantly in the direction of Fort Chipewyan on Monday, appeared to be around seven kilometres from the community in the latest data available through the Firms online fire tracking system.