Aurora College’s board to hold first Yellowknife meeting

Aurora College’s new board of governors will meet in Yellowknife for the first time on Thursday, with members of the public welcome to attend.

The governors replace a territorially appointed administrator who had overseen the college’s affairs since 2017, when its previous board was dismissed ahead of a major transformation project.

The reinstated board, with 13 new members joining existing president Glenda Vardy Dell, will form a third of an eventual three-part governance system. Vardy Dell says the three-group – or tricameral – system, which features the board alongside an academic council and a council of Indigenous knowledge-holders, is “the first of its kind” in Canada due to its inclusion of a council “comprised of only Indigenous people from across the NWT.”

Fort Smith hosted the board’s first meeting earlier in May.

Thursday’s meeting will be hosted in room 1119 of the Precambrian Building on 52 Street, and is expected to run from 10:45am until 5pm.

The next meeting will be held on June 15 in Inuvik.