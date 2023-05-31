Cabin Radio’s website to undergo maintenance on Wednesday

Cabin Radio’s website is expected to be unavailable from 4pm MT on Wednesday, May 31 for major scheduled maintenance work.

Upgrade work will necessitate taking the site offline for an anticipated period of several hours. Cabin Radio’s live stream will remain available via the Cabin Radio app throughout.

The work could be delayed if breaking news affecting one or more NWT communities requires that Cabin Radio’s web-based news reporting remain accessible.

Meanwhile, Cabin Radio has also begun a project to upgrade its existing app.

A new app, expected later this year, will provide more ways to listen to Cabin Radio across more platforms, alongside better functionality when reading news reports.