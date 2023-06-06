Forecast suggests 30-degree heat this weekend in southern NWT

Parts of the Northwest Territories could be about to enjoy one of their warmest June weekends.

On late Monday, Environment Canada’s forecast for the coming weekend, June 10-11, called for Saturday highs of 30C in Yellowknife and an astonishing 36C in Fort Smith.

In both cases those would be close to record temperatures, particularly for the time of year. But by Tuesday morning, Environment Canada had backed off – dropping its forecast Saturday high in Yellowknife to a more ordinary 25C.

Fort Smith, though, remains expected to reach around 32C this weekend.

The town’s hottest-ever recorded temperature was 39.9C in June 2021. Nothing else has come close to that mark.

While increasingly hot weather might compound what is already shaping up to be a bad wildfire season, significant rain is forecast for some NWT communities over the next few days.

Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, Norman Wells and Fort Simpson can all expect rain on Tuesday or Wednesday according to Environment Canada.

After that, the following days should feel like peak summer heat in some parts of the territory.

