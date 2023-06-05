Fort Good Hope police arrest three over liquor arriving by boat

Police in Fort Good Hope say three people will be charged after officers “seized a substantial amount of liquor from a vessel as it arrived on shore.”

Fort Good Hope is a restricted community, meaning there are legal limits to the amount of alcohol you can arrive with.

The community is on the Mackenzie River. Police did not state where the vessel in question, which was stopped on June 3, was believed to have come from. The size and type of the vessel were not provided.

The three people arrested, who were not publicly identified by police, are scheduled to appear in Territorial Court in Fort Good Hope on August 2.

RCMP said the liquor seized included:

16 1.14-litre bottles of vodka;

one 750-ml bottle of vodka;

seven 375-ml bottles of vodka;

one 750-ml bottle of spiced rum; and

one 750-ml bottle of “butter ripple schnapps.”

“The police in the NWT are very aware of the harm caused by illegal drugs and alcohol and are committed to stemming the flow of illegal drugs and alcohol into our communities,” an RCMP statement concluded.