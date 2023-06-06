After a hiatus, Yellowknife’s Click and Fix returns

The City of Yellowknife has relaunched its Click and Fix initiative, designed to let residents report municipal issues, after four months offline.

According to City Hall, the app was taken down in February for “upgrades to be more compatible with the city’s work management system, and to introduce behind-the scenes changes to streamline processes and enable more timely responses to citizens’ concerns.”

As of last week, Click and Fix – first introduced in 2014 – is back.

In a press release, Mayor Rebecca Alty said the city was “excited to be able to provide this service once again.”

“Moving forward, we will continue to develop the interface to capture a broader range of issues and provide more updates on the status of requests to those who submit issues,” Alty was quoted as saying.

Previously, Click and Fix was a component of an app named Pingstreet that the city used to offer “real-time access to helpful information and engaging tools.”

Now, Click and Fix is a web form where you select the problem – anything from abandoned vehicles or overflowing bins to broken traffic lights and illegal dumping – then pinpoint the location on a map.

“Once you submit your issue, it will be reviewed by city staff and addressed according to its priority with respect to existing work and other requests,” the city’s website states.