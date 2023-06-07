Stand by for disruption to Franklin Avenue traffic

Yellowknife’s Franklin Avenue will drop to one lane each way near the new aquatic centre from June 12 until July 16.

The City of Yellowknife said construction will see one side of the four-lane road close from June 12 to July 2 between the curling club entrance and Reservoir Road. The other side will then close from July 3-16.

The speed limit will reduce to 30 km/h.

During the first phase, up to July 2, access to the curling rink and Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will be limited.

“No left-hand turns will be permitted at any point throughout the construction zone, which will limit access to the curling rink, aquatic centre and construction site. Those exiting these facilities must make a right turn,” the city stated on Facebook.

Forrest Drive will be closed at Franklin Avenue and the traffic lights will be disabled. Forrest Drive will be limited to local traffic only west of Taylor Road.

The city said details of change for the second phase, from July 3, will follow in the coming weeks.