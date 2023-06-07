Behchokǫ̀ RCMP appeal for help finding missing woman

RCMP in Behchokǫ̀ have appealed for help finding a 42-year-old woman reportedly last seen in the community on June 5.

An RCMP handout image of Cathy Lafferty.

According to police, Cathy Lafferty’s family reported her missing when she did not show up for work.

“The RCMP are looking to confirm Lafferty’s well-being,” police said in a news release.

RCMP describe her as 5 ft 9 in with black hair and brown eyes. She has ties to Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Behchokǫ̀ detachment at 867-392-1111 or leave a message online.