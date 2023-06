RCMP in Behchokǫ̀ say a 42-year-old woman reported missing has been found and is safe.

Police issued an appeal for help finding the woman on Wednesday morning, saying she had not shown up for work earlier in the week and her relatives were concerned.

Within half an hour of the initial appeal being published, RCMP circulated an update saying the woman was safe.

Her name and photo have been removed from this article as they are no longer a matter of public interest.