Latest Sambaa K’e controlled burn going to plan, GNWT says

After earlier intentional burns got out of control, firefighters in Sambaa K’e say the latest controlled burn “is progressing well” as they ready the community to face wildfire FS001.

FS001, approaching 300,000 hectares in overall area burned, is a huge fire spanning the NWT-BC border, but it has not moved closer to Sambaa K’e in recent days.

In fact, the territorial government says an earlier estimate – that the fire was five kilometres away from Sambaa K’e – proved inaccurate, and the distance is more like eight kilometres.

Still, that remains uncomfortably close, and a team of more than 40 firefighters has been conducting what the territory called “small-scale backburns” to protect some structures alongside an “ignition operation” on the outer edge of Sambaa K’e.

“The incident management team has been working tirelessly to prepare for this and according to the team, things are progressing well,” the territorial government stated on Tuesday evening.

A fixed camera installed by Nav Canada at Sambaa K’e’s airstrip, normally used to help pilots assess conditions in the area, captured some of the work taking place on Tuesday afternoon. Fire smoke is seen beyond Sambaa K’e’s airstrip on June 13, with crews in the foeground. Metcam/Nav Canada

Intentionally set fires are used to consume fuel before the actual wildfire can get to it, creating gaps in the hope that the wildfire will not be able to progress any further.

However, purposely setting fires carries its own risks, and a home in Sambaa K’e was reported to have been lost when such a fire got out of control earlier this month.

Two other cabins south of Sambaa K’e are also said by the GNWT to have been consumed by the main wildfire.

For most of Tuesday, winds around Sambaa K’e came from the west or northwest, pushing the fire away from the community.

Over at Wood Buffalo National Park, there was a similarly favourable day of weather.

Parks Canada firefighters, who are tackling a complex of some 15 fires, said on Tuesday evening that “temperatures and winds were much lower and relative humidity was much higher than predicted, resulting in much lower fire behaviour and limited fire growth in most fires.”

If rain forecast overnight materialized, Parks Canada said that could allow heavy equipment to build more fortifications against Fire 14 – which is relatively close to Garden River – “and potentially provide safe access points for direct suppression.”

The fire remains 22.5 km from Garden River and 7.5 km from “the trigger point for community evacuation,” Parks Canada stated.

Fire 7 is approximately 32 km from Fort Smith, while Fire 2 is approximately 68 km from the town.

Parks Canada said it was “working closely with Alberta Wildfire and NWT Fire on containment strategies for Fire 7 to limit fire growth to the north.”

Elsewhere, the NWT government reported one new lightning-caused fire in the Dehcho, around 66 km southeast of Jean Marie River. Two fire crews have been assigned to the fire, which has so far burned eight hectares.

Fire SS014, reported west of Fort Smith earlier this week, has now been declared out.

Fire FS009, southwest of Fort Liard, has been declared under control and is not expected to grow further.