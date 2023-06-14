Yellowknifers launch children’s book decades in the making

If the Northern Lights Could Speak was written in one night on a napkin in Yellowknife’s Boston Pizza.

But it took Myranda Bolstad and Sarah Kalnay-Watson another two decades to turn their story into an actual book. Maybe 20 years old at the time, the two are in their forties as they launch the book this week.

“We wrote it on the back of a Boston Pizza napkin, then we turned 40 and thought: we’ve been meaning to do something with this napkin. Let’s do it,” said Bolstad.

“Now, we can’t find the napkin.”

Luckily, while napkins come and go, a story like this one remained locked in their heads. They pieced together the narrative in a Google doc before having Northern Special Books, the publishing company formed by Yellowknifer Lana de Bastiani, produce the final product.

A launch for the book was held on Sunday last week at the Yellowknife Book Cellar. Copies will also be stocked at Whitehorse’s Mac’s Fireweed Books.

While the original story session in Boston Pizza came about through frustration at the lack of northern children’s books, there has been a recent glut in Yellowknife.

But Bolstad, who has edited two other local children’s books in the past year, and Kalnay-Watson maintain there is still space for a book that is broadly northern, rather than hyper-local, about the northern lights. They also hope the book is attractive to people who are either visiting the North or dream of the chance to do so.

The front cover of If The Northern Lights Could Speak.

Initially, Bolstad had asked Kalnay-Watson to illustrate the book.

Kalnay-Watson politely responded that her abstracts and nudes were probably not the look the book needed. Instead, Kalnay-Watson discovered the work of Kaylem Loomis at Yellowknife’s annual Anonymous Art Show and at the city’s farmers’ market.

If the Northern Lights Could Speak marks Loomis’ debut illustrating a children’s book, after being approached by Kalnay-Watson at one of the markets.

“My art can kind-of be towards children, and I was honoured to be picked out of the crowd,” Loomis said at Sunday’s book launch.

“The book was up my alley! It’s the northern lights and animals. I’m not much of a talker, so being here is very foreign and weird for me, but it’s also really exciting.”

For Bolstad and Kalnay-Watson, publishing the book fleshes out an important chapter in a friendship and brings a longstanding dream to life.

“Myranda and I have been writing stories and telling stories with each other since the moment we met. Myranda moved here when she was 12 and I moved here when I was little,” Kalnay-Watson said.

“That’s how our friendship developed, was that we both had these imaginations that just worked together.”

“We decided, when we turned 40, that we should get off our butts and actually do this,” said Bolstad.

“Having said we were going to do it, we did it. That is the big accomplishment for me.

“We followed through. We are good at doing that for our regular day jobs, but we don’t always put our own dreams and ambitions first. We committed to it, we did it, and we’re happy for ourselves.”