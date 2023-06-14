Police charge woman with murder of man in Fort Providence

RCMP say a 28-year-old woman has now been charged with murder over the death of a man in Fort Providence.

On Tuesday, police in Fort Providence said two women had been taken into custody after officers found the man dead at a home in the community late on Monday night.

None of those involved have been publicly identified by police.

In a Wednesday update, RCMP said one of the two women has since been charged with murder.

“The second female, who was initially detained by police, has been released without charges,” RCMP added.

So far, there is no further detail publicly available about what is alleged to have taken place.

The woman facing the murder charge is due to make an initial appearance in territorial court on Thursday.