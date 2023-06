Police in Yellowknife have issued a request for the public’s help locating a 32-year-old reportedly not seen for two days.

According to a Friday RCMP news release, Jordan Unger was last seen by work colleagues on Wednesday.

“Attempts to locate or contact Unger have been unsuccessful and the Yellowknife RCMP are working to confirm Unger’s well-being,” RCMP stated.

Police asked anyone with information that could help to call the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111 or leave a message online.