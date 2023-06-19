Police conduct operation at Fort Garry Apartments in YK

Yellowknife RCMP assured that after a heavy police presence at the Fort Garry Apartments early on Monday morning, there is no risk to the public.

The news release, which was sent at 4am, followed an earlier 3:30am release about an operation at the apartments on Gitzel Street.

“[We] are conducting a planned operation in relation to the shooting incident that took place in Yellowknife on the evening of June 17,” said the RCMP, indicating their police dog service, crisis negotiation, and emergency response teams were all involved.

Police said while there will continue to be a heavy police presence by the apartments, people are no longer being asked to avoid the area.