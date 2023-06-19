GNWT updates fuel prices for 10 NWT communities

Some fuel prices have gone down in Gamètı̀, Jean Marie River and Tsiigehtchic, but up in Délı̨nę and Colville Lake, following the territorial government’s latest price adjustment.

The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) sets retail fuel prices – for things like heating fuel, diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel – to recover the cost of providing fuel to the communities not otherwise serviced by the private sector.

Read more: Fuel prices effective June 19, 2023

“These price adjustments are entirely the result of increased or decreased costs of petroleum products, as well as transportation costs to get these products to the communities,” explained the GNWT in a news release on Monday.

The territory’s infrastructure department handles purchasing, storing, and transporting fuels for 16 NWT communities, and supplies 10 of these communities with fuel through the winter resupply program.

The GNWT typically adjusts fuel prices twice a year – once after the summer barge resupply and once after the winter road resupply.

Fuel prices may also change due to things like carbon tax adjustments.

Prices were last adjusted on April 1, 2023.