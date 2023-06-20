$1.75 million handed out through GNWT’s anti-poverty fund

On Monday, the NWT government announced 58 grants totalling $1.75 million for Indigenous, community, and non-profit organizations will be handed out this year through the anti-poverty fund.

The fund aims to reduce poverty by addressing its root causes.

“The successful proposals will help residents experiencing homelessness, food security, supporting children and families, healthy living, traditional knowledge, and on-the-land activities,” said the GNWT.

Leap to Transitional Housing, a program run by Hay River Committee for Persons with Disabilities, is receiving $55,000 for a multi-year program to support their clients’ basic needs and to “improve their well-being in the areas of food security, housing, substances-use challenges, education, employment, skills training, knowledge of community systems and social and recreation inclusion,” the GNWT said in a press release.

The Food First Foundation, which supports food programs in schools across the NWT, received $50,000, as did the Community Government of Behchokǫ̀ and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

The remaining 54 organizations received between $8,000 and $45,000 for their poverty reduction projects. Six of this year’s recipients received multi-year grants spanning 2023-2025.

More: The full list of recipients of the 2023-24 anti-poverty fund

On-the-land healing programs, run by the Tłı̨chǫ Government, received $40,000 each for Behchokǫ̀, Gamètì, Whatì, and Wekweètì.

“These camps allow participants to engage in on-the-land workshops that focus on several topics, including mental wellness, addictions, co-dependency, self-care, loss and grief, historical trauma, intergenerational Indian Residential School trauma, building healthy relationships within self and others, building on Cultural practices, survival skills on the land, traditional sewing projects and Tłı̨chǫ storytelling,” the GNWT said.

The government also highlighted Hazhǫ Ełexè Łets’eèzhe, run by Yellowknife’s Tree of Peace Friendship Centre. The project, which received $45,000, will bring youth and Elders together to teach youth on-the-land, leadership, wellness, and employability skills.