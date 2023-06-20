Aklavik residents and RCMP investigate potential drug trafficking

On Saturday evening around 5:30pm in Aklavik, a group of residents approached three men they believed were trafficking drugs.

When the residents spoke to the men, the men fled into the bush.

Aklavik RCMP said shortly afterward, a package with suspected cocaine was found and brought to the detachment.

While police say this was “an example of solidarity shown by the community,” they encouraged residents to work with them from the start by reporting crimes and suspicious behaviour, as well as calling them when there may be a threat to public safety.

“We understand that police investigations can be time-consuming, there are processes that must be followed in order to ensure success as cases work their ways through the justice system,” said RCMP in a Tuesday news release.

“Additionally, there are implications around the fair treatment of accused persons, not to mention safety implications in confronting unknown individuals.”

For non-emergencies, people can contact the police by calling their local detachment, or connecting with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.